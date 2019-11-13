Groundbreaking of IIU new block performed

Islamabad: The groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of an academic block for the department of Civil Engineering and Faculty of Social Sciences was held here on the male campus of the International Islamic University (IIU) on Tuesday.

The building will cover 131,840 sft, while a space of 77,471 sft of it will be allocated to the Civil Engineering department and the Faculty of Social Science will have a space of 54,369 sft in this academic block.

It was attended by IIU Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai and President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh as both inaugurated the construction work at the site in front FBAS (science) block.

It was also attended by IIU Vice Presidents, Deans, Advisors, DGs, Director, relevant officers and representatives of the contractors.

Director, Planning and Development Dr. Amir Ishtiaq briefed both Rector and President about the feasibility, completion deadline, design and utilization of the project. He apprised that the new block will be built under PSDP project titled ‘expansion and up-gradation of IIU.’

On the occasion, 'dua' was held where both Rector and President prayed for further development of the university. IIUI leadership vowed on the occasion that it will not leave a single stone unturned to pursue the goal of internationalization and varsity’s vision.