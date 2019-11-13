Air ambulance for Nawaz Sharif to arrive today: Marriyum Aurangzeb

LAHORE: An air ambulance will arrive in Lahore on Wednesday to take Nawaz Sharif out of the country for treatment, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday.

The PML-N's Twitter account quoted Aurangzeb as saying that doctors will start preparing Nawaz for his travel on Tuesday. Doctors will use steroids and other medicines to ensure that the former prime minister's platelets are up to the level required for travelling.

She said doctors instructed the family to get an air ambulance on Monday in view of the three-time prime minister's health. She repeated that doctors have urged that the sooner the PML-N supremo is moved out of the country the better it would be for his health. She said the biggest challenge for doctors, who will treat Nawaz abroad, will be diagnosis and determining the reason behind the low platelet counts of the PML-N leader. She said Nawaz’s health is deteriorating day by day.