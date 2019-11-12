Zardari not to file bail plea on medical grounds

ISLAMABAD: The top leadership of Pakistan People’s Party and legal team of the former president Asif Ali Zardari failed to convince him to file bail application on the medical grounds. According to PPP sources, former president Asif Ali Zardari plainly refused to file the bail application before the court. After the failure of convincing former President Asif Ali Zardari, the PPP asked the party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other family members to convince him for filing a bail application before the court of law on the medical ground but Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his sisters also failed to convince their father who simply said these cases were on him what extent the PTI government can go.