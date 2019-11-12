Pakistan proved it’s peace-loving country, says Alvi

LAHORE: President Arif Alvi has said Pakistan has given a message of peace after the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor.

He was speaking at a luncheon hosted by Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar in honour of more than 2,000 Sikh Yatrees who had come to Pakistan from across the world including India. He said Sikh Yatrees are welcomed everywhere in Pakistan not only on the birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak but also on every occasion whenever they visit here as Pakistan’s doors are open to them.

He congratulated the Religious Tourism and Heritage Committee working under the leadership of Sarwar for making arrangements for the Kartarpur opening ceremony and arrangements made for the 550th birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak.

He said Pakistan was advocating love and peace as wars are not the solution to issues which should be resolved through dialogue. Addressing the ceremony, Governor Sarwar congratulated the Sikh Yatrees on the 550th birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak and opening of the Kartarpur Corridor and said all facilities including foolproof security and accommodation would be provided to the Yatrees on birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak which would be remembered.

He said Pakistan always stood by minorities but on the other side life has become difficult for the minorities in India as the Indian Supreme Court decision in the Babri Masjid case is a result of RSS and Indian leaders’ pressure on its judiciary.

He said India is committing genocide of innocent Kashmiris in Occupied Kashmir as 99 days have passed since imposition of curfew in the occupied valley due which even basic facilities are not available to Kashmiris, adding that the time has come to take notice of Indian atrocities and get freedom for Kashmiris besides ensuring protection of minorities in India. “We will promote liberalism in Pakistan and eradicate extremism the way we eliminated terrorism from country.”

Dignitaries including first lady Samina Alvi, spouse of the governor Punjab Perveen Sarwar, federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry, Peer Noorul Haq Qadri, Provincial Ministers Dr Akhtar Malik, Ijaz Alam and Yasir Hamayun attended the luncheon.

Sikh Yatrees expressed joy over the arrangements regarding the birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak and opening of the Kartarpur Corridor. They also performed Bhangra dance.