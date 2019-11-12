close
Tue Nov 12, 2019
AFP
November 12, 2019

IS ‘defeated’ in key Afghan province: official

World

JALALABAD, Afghanistan: The Islamic State group’s Afghan branch has been “defeated” in one of the key eastern provinces where it first sought to establish a stronghold, a top Afghan security official said Sunday. The claim comes after the jihadists first burst into Afghanistan’s conflict in 2015, when they overran large parts of Nangarhar and Kunar provinces, near the Pakistan border. In the years since, they have claimed responsibility for a string of horrific bombings across Afghanistan, including at a wedding hall in Kabul, and have been continually attacked by US, Afghan and even Taliban forces.

