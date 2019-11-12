close
Tue Nov 12, 2019
Ex-US envoy to UN says top Trump aides tried to subvert him

World

WASHINGTON: Two top advisers to President Donald Trump ignored or undermined him because “they were trying to save the country,” former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley writes in a new book. She says both then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and White House chief of staff John Kelly sought her help in undercutting or working around Trump but she refused, according to media.

