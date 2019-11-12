Ex-US envoy to UN says top Trump aides tried to subvert him

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: Two top advisers to President Donald Trump ignored or undermined him because “they were trying to save the country,” former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley writes in a new book. She says both then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and White House chief of staff John Kelly sought her help in undercutting or working around Trump but she refused, according to media.
