Tue Nov 12, 2019
November 12, 2019

Dozens detained over holy site social media comments

World

AFP
NEW DELHI: Indian police have arrested dozens of people for social media comments that allegedly threatened “communal harmony” after the Supreme Court awarded a holy site once used for a mosque to Hindus, officials said Monday. The site in the northern city of Ayodhya has in the past caused religious riots that have left thousands dead. Security forces have been on alert since the verdict was announced on Saturday and remained on the city’s streets as hundreds of thousands of Hindu pilgrims began arriving on Monday ahead of a religious festival.

