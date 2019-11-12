SNGPL clarifies news item

Islamabad: While clarifying a news story ‘Low to zero gas pressure hits Pindiites hard’ appeared in ‘The News’ on November 8, 2019, the spokesman of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has said that the SNGPL, Rawalpindi Region, is focused to solve all issues of its valued customers, including the low pressures which are faced during the peak winters in some pockets of Rawalpindi.

The spokesman has said that remedial measures have already been taken and SNGPL mobile teams reach to the affected areas whenever low pressure or leakage complaints are received at our emergency contact No 1199 or direct phones on our customer services.

However, SNGPL always receive the genuine complaints and solve the issues up to the satisfaction of the customers. The spokesman also said that the news report under reference has mentioned the name of one Muhammad Asim claiming himself the Executive Engineer of SNGPL, it is informed that he is no more an employee of SNGPL, rather he was on contract with SNGPL for 6 months and later he was removed from service on expiry of his contract in 2018. As such information provided on his behalf is incorrect.

The spokesperson further said that Muhammad Shafiq Qureshi, the President of Naanbais Welfare Association (APNWA) has also been cross-checked by one of our sales officer on 08th Nov 2019 at 1600 hours whether there is any issue regarding the low pressure in the vicinities mentioned. He replied that he has not received any complaint from any Naanbai.