KP beat Balochistan in QAT 2nd XI

LAHORE: A four-wicket haul from leg-spinner Asad Afridi helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) beat Balochistan by 83 runs, while the matches between Northern and Southern Punjab, and Central Punjab and Sindh ended in draw in the eighth-round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2nd XI tournament on Monday, says a press release.

At KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi, Balochistan, resuming their innings on 81-4 in 37 overs, were bowled out for 132 runs in 59.5 overs against Khyber Pakhtun­khwa.

Both teams had forfeited their first innings, due to late start on the first day because of wet outfield. For Balochistan, Shahbaz Khan top-scored with a 77-ball 20.

For Khyber Pakhtun­khwa, leg-spinner Asad Afridi took 4-33 in 15 overs.

Scores in brief: At KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 215 all out in 63.3 overs (Mohammad Mohsin 95; Ali Shafiq 5-70, Atif Jabbar 2-37, Gohar Faiz 2-58). Balochistan 132 all out in 59.5 overs (Shahbaz Khan 22, Junaid Khan 21, Gulraiz Sadaf 20, Rameez Raja 20; Asad Afridi 4-33, Mohammad Amir Khan 2-31).

At Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur: Southern Punjab 357-6 in 83 overs (Mukhtar Ahmed 132, Anas Mustafa 94, Naveed Yasin 64 not out; Usama Mir 4-126) and 302-4 in 88 overs (Anas Mustafa 78, Mohammad Umair 75 (not out), Mohammad Mohsin 72 not-out, Mukhtar Ahmed 36; Hamza Nadeem 2-42). Northern 296 all out in 82 overs (Sarmad Bhatti 112 not-out, Hasan Raza 57; Zulfiqar Babar 4-103, Muhammad Imran 4-49, Ali Usman 2-109). Result: Match drawn

At LCCA Ground, Lahore: Sindh 332-6 in 83 overs (Saifullah Bangash 116 not out, Mohammad Suleman 90, Ahsan Ali 51 retired not out; Bilawal Iqbal 3-85, Ahmed Bashir 2-61) and 159-1 (declared) in 39.4 overs (Ammad Alam 91, Jahid Ali 53 not-out). Central Punjab 140 all out in 46.3 overs (Ali Zaryab 44, Abdullah Shafiq 32; Mohammad Umar 5-49, Adeel Malik 4-65) and 248-4, 57 overs (Ali Zaryab 101 not-out, Saad Nasim 93; Mohammad Umar 2-90). Result: Match drawn.