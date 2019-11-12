Turkey donates five colour doppler ultrasound machines to JPMC

Turkey’s state aid agency, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TiKA), has donated five colour doppler ultrasound machines to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), enabling the public sector health facility to conduct more radiological procedures and facilitate more patients on a daily basis.

The unit comprising colour doppler ultrasound equipment donated by the TiKA was inaugurated by Kamil Kolabas, adviser to the Turkish minister of culture and tourism, at a ceremony held at the JPMC on Monday, which was also attended by Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency’s (TIKA) Karachi Coordinator Ibrahim Katirci, Executive Director JPMC Dr Seemin Jamali, Prof Tariq Mahmood and other officials.

Turkish official Kamil Kolabash said it was a small gift to the people of Karachi on behalf of the Turkish people, saying the Turkish people highly regarded their Pakistani brethren and were always ready to support them.

“We have heard good things about the people of Pakistan from our forefathers and we want to keep and continue our good relations with the Pakistani people,” Kolabash said and added that new machines would not only improve the hospital’s incumbent capacity but also help needy patients ease off the financial burden, and get good health facilities.

Executive Director JPMC Dr Seemin Jamali thanked the Turkish government for the generous gift of equipment to the health facility and said people of Pakistan considered Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a hero and saviour of the Islamic world.