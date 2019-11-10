Narendra Modi thanks Imran Khan for cooperation on Kartarpur Corridor

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, thanked his Pakistani counterpart, Imran Khan, for his cooperation on the Kartarpur Corridor issue.

Speaking at an event, Modi said that Prime Minister Imran had understood the emotions of the Indian people.

"I would like to thank Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for understanding the sentiments of the people of India," he said.

Modi said that it had become easier for Sikh pilgrims to go to Guru Nanak’s Gurdwara because of the corridor.

"I would like to thank the authorities in Pakistan who helped create this corridor in a short span of time," he said.

During his speech at the inauguration ceremony, Prime Minister Imran had urged Modi to solve the issue of occupied Kashmir through talks.