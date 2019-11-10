CM says efforts on to develop all districts

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that the provincial government is taking steps for the development and prosperity of the underdeveloped districts in the province.

He was talking to MPAs of different constituencies of the province at Chief Minister’s Secretariat, said a handout. The MPAs discussed with the chief minister issues of their constituencies and progress on the ongoing development schemes.

The chief minister said that completion of one mega project would be made possible in every district of the province.

He added that role of elected public representatives is of utmost importance to open new opportunities of development in all districts of the province, including the tribal districts, and to ensure transparent completion of schemes.

The chief minister stated that according to the vision of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the sustainable development of underprivileged districts and provision of basic infrastructure would be ensured to the common man.

He said the PTI government had introduced a system of merit and rule of law in the province, which was in line with the expectations of people.