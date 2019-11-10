Rawalpindi flooded with professional beggars

Everyday Pindiites come across beggars when passing through public places, such as street corners or public transport, and encounter a stranger who requests money, food, shelter or other things. A few of these professional beggars use the money to supplement income from their normal day jobs.

“There’s a guy in Airport Housing Society whose line is ‘Allah ke naam par sou (hundred) ka note de de Bhaijee/Bajijee’. Begging has become a profession in Rawalpindi, so one is not sure whether a beggar really needs help or not. Some beggars became rich through begging, and they prefer to continue begging and create new ways to deceive people,” says Sibte Husnain.

“I was sitting with a friend in a restaurant last night, eating some chips. A middle-aged man walked up to us, banged his unfinished cigarette on the table, and then had the nerve to ask us for money. I was in too much shock to even answer him,” says Sabahat Hussain.

Feroze Hasan says: “A man approached me the other day saying that he needed some money for bus fare as he wanted to return to his village. It seemed fairly genuine, so I gave him money, but as he took it I noticed he already had enough for a bus fare held in his hand. But it was too late as I’d handed it over and couldn’t question him. I hope he enjoyed the heroin.”

“I was about to start my car yesterday when a well-dressed guy jumped into the road ahead of me waving his arms around. I had no choice but to stop as I could have run over him. He banged on my door window, so I opened it a little and asked what was wrong with him. He said my car has run short of petrol and I have to go to Sargodah, please help me. I was shocked by his begging trick,” says Zulqarnain Haider.

“As I was walking towards Pirwadha Bus Terminal, a boy carrying two bags on his shoulders came up to me and asked for financial help to buy a bus ticket. I helped him but when reached the Terminal I saw him seeking help from other passengers as well. Unfortunately, he turned out to be a pretender,” says Midad Ali.

Nadeem Jafri says: “One day I gave some good amount of money to a woman sitting in a Faisal Town street pleading that her daughter is to undergo operation. Seconds later, I got a bit shocked/annoyed when, another woman came over, gave her a kiss, threw off the chaddar covering her to reveal some very trendy dress, shoes and a very nice purse, then she stood up and walked off.”