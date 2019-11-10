close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
November 10, 2019

AIOU allows admission in postgraduate programmes till Nov 15

Islamabad

November 10, 2019

Islamabad :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that it will receive admission forms of M.Sc/MA/M.Ed/Associate Degree/BS/B.Ed/BA/BBA and Diploma programmes till November 15.

The admission’s date for these programmes has been extended on the demand of the interested students.

However, they have to pay 50 percent extra charges to get them enrolled in semester, autumn 2019. The facility has been extended to both, continuing and fresh students, said Director Admissions.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum hoped that the eligible students would avail the opportunity to continue their future study.

Admission forms and prospectuses have been made available at the sale points, the university’s regional campuses and coordinating offices in various parts of the country, including Azad Kashmir and northern areas. The same has also been placed at the university’s website.

