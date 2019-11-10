Confident Arshad Nadeem sets sights on Olympic berth

PESHAWAR: Pakistan’s premier javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem on Saturday said that he will fight for grace in the 33rd National Games, adding, his sole target was to deliver in the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal and qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“I will make a single good attempt in the National Games here to win gold because I have developed shin injury a week ago. My main focus is on the 13th South Asian Games as I want to qualify for Olympics in that event,” Mian Channu-born Arshad told ‘The News’ here at the Qayyum Sports Complex in an interview.

Arshad will compete on November 14.

Arshad is Pakistan’s most successful javelin thrower. In a short time, he has shot to fame and is a world class athlete. He had attained IAAF Under-20 World No3 spot when he lifted bronze in the 12th South Asian Games held in India in 2016.

Arshad, 22, is aiming to not only qualify for the Olympics but also to perform there.

“It will not be that difficult to perform at the Olympics. I am confident that I can do anything at any major stage,” the tall athlete said.

Arshad has constantly been performing well in international circuit. In Asian Games last year, he broke Pakistan’s long barren patch in athletics when he won bronze medal by recording 80.75m throw, a glorious effort.

He last month in Doha further improved his performance when he recorded an 81.52 metre throw in the World Athletics Championships in Khalifa International Stadium to show to his rivals that he is a dangerous athlete.

He will need to record 85m throw if he is to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Arshad also has to his credit bronze in the Asian Junior Athletics Championships which was held in Vietnam in 2016. He also lifted bronze in the last Islamic Games held in Baku in 2017. “I always play with confidence and don’t take pressure,” Arshad said.