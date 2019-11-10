‘Allama Iqbal prepared Muslims to fight for freedom’

SIALKOT: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Senator Sirajul Haq Saturday said Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal had not only waked the Muslims of subcontinent from a long slumber of ignorance, but also he prepared them to fight for freedom.

Addressing a conference on “Iqbal and Maududi's Pakistan”, at Sialkot Fort, Siraj said Dr Iqbal had a vision of an independent state for the Muslims of the Subcontinent and Maulana Maududi had worked hard in teaching them the lessons of Holy Quran and 'Sunnah'.

He termed it quite ironic that teachings and philosophies of Iqbal and Maududi currently were not being fully utilised.

He said India after decades long cruelties and suppression in the Held Kashmir had successfully made it a part of India, but our government was unable to do anything except for staging protest demonstrations.

The JI chief said Iqbal wanted the Muslims as the leaders of the world but our rulers are under the influence of the West and are afraid of the power of the US and India. He accused the rulers of doing quite contrary to the philosophy of Allama Iqbal.

Siraj a bold action from our rulers is required to resolve the Kashmir issue. He said the Muslims need not any inspiration from the West and the US.