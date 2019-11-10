Environment plans

While addressing the 7th Asian Conservative Forum of International Union for Conservation of Nature at Islamabad on November 6, 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the protection of the country’s environment is the top priority of the government. Pakistan is a diverse country and has 12 ecological zones from deserts to Himalayan forests which are rare in the world. However, population growth and lack of interest for the protection of the environment in the past have devastated our wildlife and forests.

It is pertinent to note that the federal government has embarked upon an ambitious plan of planting 10 billion trees. A massive tree plantation drive will be launched this year across the country as the necessary planning and infrastructure including nurseries has been developed in the first year. Also, environment protection will be made part of syllabus. Similarly, vertical buildings will be constructed in the cities. Town planners need to be more conscious of environment protection.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar