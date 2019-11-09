One killed, 7 injured in road mishap

B Our correspondent

MANSEHRA: A man was killed and seven others sustained injuries when a passenger jeep plunged into a ravine in Shinkiari area on Friday.

The jeep carrying passengers was on its way to Pulwai village from Shinkiari when it skidded off the road and plunged into the ravine. The locals rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital in Shinkiari where doctors pronounced Mohammad Hussain dead.

The injured were referred to hospitals in Mansehra and Abbottabad where the condition of three of them was stated to be critical. In another incident Fazl Rabi killed his brother Fazl Alai over a dispute of ownership of an ancestral house.