‘Kartarpur Corridor being opened by foiling conspiracies’

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said Pakistan has fulfilled its promise to open the much-awaited Kartarpur Corridor by foiling all the conspiracies and hindrances created by India.

“The government of India isn’t digesting the Kartarpur Corridor even today but the whole Sikh community is standing with Pakistan and the historic corridor is being inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan,” said the Punjab governor while talking to a delegation of journalists on Friday at Governor’s House. He termed the opening of Kartarpur Corridor a historic achievement of the present government while adding that it would be a win-win situation for Pakistan. He said that India tried a lot to provoke Pakistan on different occasions only to halt the Kartarpur Corridor but its all nefarious designs were foiled by Pakistan. All the arrangements for the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor have been completed and the Sikh community from all over the world is reaching Pakistan for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, said the governor. He said $5 billion could be brought to Pakistan every year by promoting religious tourism only in the Punjab province.

Online adds: Provincial Minister for Colonies Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that he had facts about Maulana Fazlur Rehman which will astound the people and media when they come to light. I have several facts about Maulana Fazlur Rehman. These facts will surprise the people and journalists when they come to fore, he said while talking to a private TV channel here Friday. He stated that talks would succeed cent percent because Maulana Fazl had descended from resignation to Wazifa. Maulana Fazl wants stipend and it does not matter in whatever form it is given. Maulana has backtracked from his demands of dissolving the government and holding new election. “Maulana complaints polls’ rigging but he stands with Achakzai; Fazl’s candidate had defeated Achakzai in Balochistan,” he remarked. He stated that in 2014, the PTI workers were arrested before dharna while Prime Minister Imran Khan has not taken any step against the participants of Fazl-led sit-in and on the other hand facilities are being provided to the demonstrators under the directives of PM.