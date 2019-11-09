Osman wins Victoria event

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

LAHORE: Pakistan bodybuilder Osman Ali Sadiq won Victoria State Championship and Australian Championship at Nabba-Wff Show at Australia. Making his country proud, Osman appeared on the stage for the first for Pakistan. With his victory, he also got nominated as the representative and ambassador for Pakistan for Nabba-Wff Federation.
