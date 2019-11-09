close
Sat Nov 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2019

Osman wins Victoria event

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan bodybuilder Osman Ali Sadiq won Victoria State Championship and Australian Championship at Nabba-Wff Show at Australia. Making his country proud, Osman appeared on the stage for the first for Pakistan. With his victory, he also got nominated as the representative and ambassador for Pakistan for Nabba-Wff Federation.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports