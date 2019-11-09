Centuries old warships linked to ‘Vasa’ found in Sweden

STOCKHOLM: Swedish maritime archeologists have discovered two wrecks believed to be 17th century warships, and at least one is likely the sister ship of the iconic Swedish vessel “Vasa”, which sank on its maiden voyage, the Swedish Museum of Wrecks said Friday. “When I came down as the first diver... I saw this wall 5-6 metres high and I came up and there was a massive warship,” diver and maritime archeologist Jim Hansson told AFP, adding that “it was a thrilling feeling. The two wrecks were found in the Swedish archipelago outside the town of Vaxholm in a strait leading into Stockholm. At least one of the ships is believed to be the sister ship Sweden´s most famous warship the “Vasa,” a 69-metre ship carrying 64 cannons, which sank on its maiden voyage in 1628.