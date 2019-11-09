close
Sat Nov 09, 2019
NR
News Report
November 9, 2019

'If I won't go who will?': Sunny Deol to also attend Kartarpur Corridor opening today

Top Story

November 9, 2019

GURDASPUR: Bollywood star and Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, who will be a part of the official 'jatha' attending the inauguration ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor today (November 9), said that he will definitely go as it is "my area and my home".

On being asked if he will attend the inauguration ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor, Sunny told media here, "If I won't go who will? I will definitely go. It is my area and my home."

Apart from Deol, the first group of Sikh pilgrims includes former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Indian Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Union Ministers Hardeep Puri and Harsimrat Kaur Badal. Former cricket star and Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu was also given political clearance to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib by the Indian foreign ministry on Thursday, foreign media reported.

The Kartarpur Corridor will connect Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district with Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the corridor from Pakistani side while Indian Premier Narendra Modi will open the route on the other side.

Pakistan and India had on October 24 signed an agreement on the modalities for operationalising Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, paving the way for its inauguration ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of the Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.

