DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The officials of the Wildlife Department on Friday set free eight falcons here on Friday. The prey-birds were released at a function on the outskirt of Dera Ismail Khan. Member Provincial Assembly Faisal Amin Gandapur, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair, District Forrest Officer Khan Maluk Khan and a large number of officials attended the event.
