Sugar mills reference against Sharifs to be filed soon, NAB tells court

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor told an accountability court on Friday that the Chaudhry Sugar Mills reference against the Sharif family would be filed soon.

Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousaf Abbas appeared before the accountability court of judge Ameer Muhammad Khan.

The counsel for Nawaz Sharif, who is a co-accused in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills money-laundering case, implored the court to grant exemption to his client from appearing before the court in person due to his health issues.

NAB prosecutor opposed the plea, to which Nawaz’s counsel argued that accountability bureau could oppose the plea of a critically ill person but could not file a reference despite passage of many days. The court, after hearing counsel’s argument, granted exemption to Nawaz Sharif from personal appearance for Friday hearing. The court also asked Maryam Nawaz whether she would appear on the next hearing, to which she replied that she came to court while his father was not well at home and she would appear gain before the court whenever required. The court adjourned the hearing till Nov 22.