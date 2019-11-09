Pakistan win Bangladesh U16 series 2-0

LAHORE: Pakistan Under-16s beat their Bangladesh counterparts by seven runs on DLS method in their third 50-overs match to win the series 2-0 at the KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi on Friday.

The second match of the series was abandoned because of rain. Pakistan won the first match by 99 runs at the same venue.

After opting to bat first, Bangladesh were dismissed for 165 in 30.3 overs. The match had a delayed start because of wet outfield and was restricted to 31 overs a side. Nayeem Ahmed, the visiting team captain, top-scored with 45 off 52 balls. He hit four fours.

For Pakistan, left-arm spinner Ali Asfand took three wickets for 38 runs.Chasing 166, the Pakistan openers provided a solid start. Ali Hasan (24) was the first wicket to fall on 61. He was dismissed by leg-spinner Shamsul Islam.

Mohammad Shehzad (32) was the next to go. His innings included three fours and two sixes. Later, Rizwan Mehmood and Ibrar Afzal provided a valuable 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Rizwan scored 34 off 38 balls, hitting four fours. Ibrar remained unbeaten on 34 off 37 balls laced with three fours.

The match was stopped because of bad light in the 28th over when the home team had posted 148 runs for the loss of six wickets. The match didn’t resume afterwards and Pakistan were declared winners by seven runs on DLS method.