Sat Nov 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2019

ATX-Pak program head visits LCCI

Business

LAHORE: Pakistani innovative and young entrepreneurs should avail ATX-Pak Advance Program to make their way into the US markets in collaboration with their counterparts from Austin, Texas, US.

These views were expressed by Founder of ATX-Pak Business Development Program Alica Dean, while speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday.

Dean said that the second phase of ATX-Pak Advance Program is a US-funded initiative, which will connect entrepreneurs, investors, influencers and educators form Austin with their counterparts in Pakistan. The startup community of Austin will be involved in this programme to develop this city as a major market place for onward dispatch of fashion garments to other American states because of its centrally-located position, she said.

