Dast-e-Hunar Zinda Hai on display

LAHORE:The Institute for Art and Culture has organised an exhibition of Kashmiri crafts to highlight the rich and diverse Kashmiri culture Friday (today).

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood will attend the event as the Guest of Honour. Kashmir has been a cultural hub for centuries. Its heavenly landscape and serene environment is phenomenal.

The love and romance that prevail in the air inspired its people to practice art that had a divine appeal.It is this perfection and beauty that the exhibition, Dast-e-Hunar Zinda Hai, highlights.

Be it the natural landscape, the flora & fauna woven textile, painting, silverware, woodcarvings, poetry, music or food Kashmir has enchanted the world, inspired and attracted many to dwell on its beauty. In recent years, political unrest in one of the most heavily militarised regions in the world has had dire effects on the arts & crafts of Kashmir, yet they continue to survive and give meaning to the Kashmiri identity.

Showcasing a variety of woven textiles (shawls & carpets) from Kashmir, the exhibition attempts to comprehend the very essence of the craft. It traces the development of the same through the ages, looks into the traditional use of these masterpieces, their contemporary consumption as well as the future which is threatened because of the current imbroglio in the area.

These crafts have played an integral role in the sustenance of many Kashmiri families. With this exhibition and seminar, the Institute for Art and Culture shows solidarity with the Kashmiri people and hope that their difficulties will subside soon, allowing them to live in peace and keep alive the tradition of Kashmiri arts and crafts. ‘Jahaiz’ staged at Kinnaird College: Lahore Arts Council’s street theatre series “Alhamra on Wheel" staged play “Jahaiz“ at Kinnaird College for Women, here Thursday.

The purpose of the drama was to encourage students to stay away from this social evil. The play was presented by Azad Theatre, written by William Pervez and directed by Malik Aslam. Lahore Arts Council Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi and Executive Director Athar Ali Khan attended the event.

On the opening of the drama, Moneeza Hashmi thanked the administration of Kinnaird College for giving Lahore Arts Council the opportunity to present the drama "Dowry" and said to the students that, Alhamra is providing awareness to messes about the important social issues, and you have to carry on the thinking that is behind the drama "Dowry".

She also shared her memories of Kinnaird College with students. Executive Director Arts Council Lahore Arts Council Athar Ali Khan said in his comments that by organizing "Alhamra on Wheel" we have revived our old and golden tradition of street theater, in which drama "Jahaiz" is being presented at various colleges of Lahore.

The play was greatly appreciated by the students and other staff. awareness: City traffic police launched smog awareness campaign on Lytton Road on Thursday. Traffic education team distributed masks, helmets and pamphlets containing precautionary measures against smog among the citizens.