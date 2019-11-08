Jimmy lists mural of Javid Namah as best achievement

Lahore:World-renowned Pakistani artist, social worker, peace activist and stamp designer Jimmy Engineer has listed big mural of “Javid Namah,” Persian poetic collection of great poet and thinker Allama Muhammad Iqbal, as one of his major artistic achievements.

Jimmy Engineer said that historical series of huge Pakistan Movement paintings have also given him immense fame, reputation and appreciation within Pakistan and around the world and he is proud of his these two major artistic achievements.

He said this in a statement issued on the eve of 142nd birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal which is being celebrated quite enthusiastically and gratefully all over Pakistan and around the world on November 9. He said that he had completed huge 10x15 feet mural on Iqbal’s Persian poetic collection “Javid Namah” on a wall of bungalow of Dr Javid Iqbal located on Main Boulevard in Gulberg, Lahore. He had started working on the mural in 1981 and completed the gigantic artistic work in one year in 1982. Jimmy Engineer said that Allama Iqbal in one of his letters to his son Javid Iqbal had written that in the first instance, no artist will ever be able to transform “Javid Namah” in colours on the canvas or as a mural and if at all anyone accomplished this task, he will attain international fame and reputation.