Tourist Police launched from Kartarpur

LAHORE:The inspector general of police, Punjab, has said Punjab police are endeavouring to promote soft image of the country by providing security and guidance to the tourists.

Tourist Police is being launched from Kartarpur Corridor to facilitate and support the Sikh pilgrims and tourists, said the IG on Thursday during the inauguration ceremony of Tourist Police in Narowal. He said that the first contingent of Tourist Police started from Narowal consisted of 100 personnel trained in crime-fighting and public dealing at Police College Lahore and equipped with the latest equipment and heavy bikes. Tourist Police will provide help to the Sikh pilgrims and also provide the legal assistance to them. The IG also visited Darbar Sahib Kartarpur to review the security arrangements for the opening ceremony to be held on November 9. Later, the IG visited Narowal District Police Lines where he was presented salute by a police squad. He laid a floral wreath at Martyr Monument and offered prayers for the high ranks of the martyrs.

Pakistan’s image: PTI Punjab leader Ejaz Chaudhry has said the Kartrapur Corridor is a historic breakthrough which has improved Pakistan's image in the global community. Addressing a press conference along with the Sikh yatrees from Canada, Ejaz Chaudhry welcomed the guests and stated that Pakistan had many sacred places of Sikh community and it attached great importance to them. He also said that all possible efforts were made to facilitate the Sikh yatrees and in case they faced any problem during their visit, they could approach the local administration.

Lecture: Punjab University’s Department of Archaeology organised a special lecture by Dr Dalvir S. Pannu on his recent book “The Sikh Heritage Beyond Borders.”

According to a press release, noted professors, scholars and professionals from departments of archaeological, culture, arts, heritage, literature and history attended the lecture.

Dr Dalvir Singh talked about his special interest and religious passion behind writing the book, saying this land was just like Makkah and Madina for the Sikh community of the world. He thanked Pakistani government for facilitating the Sikh pilgrims and taking initiative of opening Kartarpur Corridor. Dr Pannu also acknowledged interest of students of Department of Archaeology and encouraged them to work on Sikh heritage in Pakistan and assured them of his cooperation. Faculty of Arts Dean Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chawla said the book opened new ways of exploring the Sikh heritage in Pakistan and beyond.