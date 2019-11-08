close
Fri Nov 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2019

Two killed in Bannu

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2019

BANNU: A man was shot dead and another committed suicide in two separate incidents in the district on Thursday, official sources said.

They said that Qamar Ayaz, Ihsanullah and Shafiullah were travelling in a car when Rehmanullah, Riffatullah, Gul Raqibaz and Ihsanullah allegedly opened fire on them in Taji Killay. As a result, Qamar Ayaz died on the spot while Ihsanullah and Shafiullah were injured.

The sources said Rehmanullah and Gul Raqibaz also sustained injuries in the exchange of fire. The police arrested the injured accused and registered the case. The motive behind the incident was stated to be an old enmity.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar