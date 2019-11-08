Two killed in Bannu

BANNU: A man was shot dead and another committed suicide in two separate incidents in the district on Thursday, official sources said.

They said that Qamar Ayaz, Ihsanullah and Shafiullah were travelling in a car when Rehmanullah, Riffatullah, Gul Raqibaz and Ihsanullah allegedly opened fire on them in Taji Killay. As a result, Qamar Ayaz died on the spot while Ihsanullah and Shafiullah were injured.

The sources said Rehmanullah and Gul Raqibaz also sustained injuries in the exchange of fire. The police arrested the injured accused and registered the case. The motive behind the incident was stated to be an old enmity.