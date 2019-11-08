close
Fri Nov 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2019

Owners threaten to shut filling stations

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2019

KHAR: The office-bearers of All Bajaur Petroleum Association on Thursday threatened to shut their filling stations if the district administration did not accept their demands. Addressing a press conference, president Suleman, vice-president Ismail, Fateh Rehman and press secretary Subhanallah Mamond said that they would be forced to bolt their filling stations if the district administration did not stop harassing them without any reason.

Lashing out at the administration, they said that they would go further if the detained owners of the filling stations were not released today (Friday). They said that the committee constituted by the district administration comprising traders, political leadership and mediapersons a few days ago which forwarded their recommendations to the district administration.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar