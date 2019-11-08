Owners threaten to shut filling stations

KHAR: The office-bearers of All Bajaur Petroleum Association on Thursday threatened to shut their filling stations if the district administration did not accept their demands. Addressing a press conference, president Suleman, vice-president Ismail, Fateh Rehman and press secretary Subhanallah Mamond said that they would be forced to bolt their filling stations if the district administration did not stop harassing them without any reason.

Lashing out at the administration, they said that they would go further if the detained owners of the filling stations were not released today (Friday). They said that the committee constituted by the district administration comprising traders, political leadership and mediapersons a few days ago which forwarded their recommendations to the district administration.