Chief Minister Mahmood Khan hails UNHCR steps

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday appreciated the steps taken by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees for the uplift of deprived communities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He was talking to the UNHCR team led by Assistant High Commissioner Operations George William Okoth-Obbo. State Minister for States and Frontier Regions Shehryar Afridi and others were present as well. The chief minister thanked the entire team for support and cooperation.

The meeting also agreed on bilateral cooperation and establishment of vocational training centres for the development of underdeveloped areas in the province while focusing on comprehensive planning to provide livelihood opportunities to the community of merged districts.

The chief minister said the provincial government was taking concrete steps for the development and prosperity of the backward districts throughout the province. He said that the establishment of vocational training centres would not only provide technical training to youths but would also provide them with huge employment opportunities.

The chief minister said the development of the province and the newly merged districts was a priority of the incumbent government. Later, the chief minister presented shields to the assistant high commissioner operations and director of Regional Bureau for Asia-Pacific.