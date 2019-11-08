Sit-in issue to be solved through reconciliation: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan told PTI lawmakers not to worry about the Azadi March sit-in protest, in a meeting that took place on Thursday.

"The issue [dharna] will be solved through reconciliation," Prime Minister Imran was quoted as saying. The prime minister urged the PTI parliamentarians to support him against rising inflation in the country. “We will bring hoarders to the book,” he said. "Pakistan is going through artificial inflation because of these hoarders," he added.

Prime Minister Imran lashed out at the Sindh government and said that the situation in Karachi was taking a turn for the worse day by day. "The Sindh government has completely failed," the prime minister was quoted as saying. "I will pay a visit to Karachi soon."

The prime minister issued directives for all PTI lawmakers to remain in parliament. He said that all parliamentarians should play their role in ensuring that the Pakistan Medical Authority bill was passed.

The prime minister said that people had started treating the medical profession as business. He said that people were running their own medical colleges and were also members of the medical board. "These people are playing with human lives," he reportedly said. "They should be dealt with strictly."

Meanwhile, the Rehbar Committee of the opposition parties, which met here on Thursday, while deciding to continue the Azadi March, announced to exert more pressure on the governmentto press for their demand of prime minister’s resignation as they proclaimed that the Azadi March would take a new turn within two days.

Addressing a press conference here after Rehbar Committee’s meeting, Muhammad Akram Khan Durrani said the Rehbar Committee considered different proposals to exert more pressure on the government. “The Rehbar Committee while praising commitment of participants of the sit-in decided to continue the Azadi March,” he said.

Durrani said the committee discussed three proposals and in coming days, the Azadi March would take a new direction. “We have discussed these proposals, which will be shared with the media at a proper time,” the convener of the committee said. He maintained that protesters sitting at Azadi March committed to remain in the federal capital till demands conveyed by their Quaid and the opposition parties to the government were accepted.

Durrani told newsmen that more caravans from Bannu and other districts of KP province had left for Islamabad to join the Azadi March. “We are improving arrangements for stay of protesters in Islamabad in inclement weather and fresh consignment of tents and food items would reach Islamabad shortly.”

It may be pointed out that the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had already announced to consider other options, including shutter down strike, lockdown and resignations from assemblies but he also made it clear all decisions would be taken with consultation and consensus among political parties.

Meanwhile, talking to newsmen outside the Parliament House, the PML-N parliamentary secretary, Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that participants of Azadi March were getting no assistance from the government, CDA or any other department. He said the protesters were also being denied medical treatment at government hospitals and as a result three participants have died. Instead, he said that CDA employees and police personnel were getting food with organisers of the sit-in and sleeping with them in the containers.

Moreover, he said the mosques being managed by the government have been closed for protesters while internet service has also been stopped where the Azadi Marchers are staying. “Islamabad is a safe city but still vehicles of protesters are being stolen,” he said. Khawaja Asif said that metro bus service had also been stopped without any reason due to which people particularly government employees were facing great hardships.

Meanwhile, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi held the fourth meeting with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in last 48 hours at the latter’s residence on Thursday. The negotiations between both the leaders continued for more than an hour. Afterwards talking to the media, responding to a question about melting of ice in the negotiations, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said, “We all are hopeful and things are moving towards betterment.”

When asked on which things consensus has been reached, give one good news at least, he said, “After dialogue process completes, we will tell the good news together, cannot be told one by one.” To a question about Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s backing out from the demand of resignation of prime minister, he said, “InshaAllah we will give you good news.”

About Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s agreement over constituting judicial commission, Pervaiz Elahi said, “Many proposals are under consideration, on these positive results will emerge soon.” Prior to his meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi while talking to the media along with Provincial Minister Hafiz Ammar Yassir said, “We will leave no stone unturned and InshaAllah good result will emerge, you just pray that final decision may be taken soon, our efforts will continue till the solution of the matter.”

Meanwhile, head of government negotiation team Pervaiz Khattak said that talks with Maulana Fazlur Rehman are being held by Elahi but the final decision would be taken by the government team.