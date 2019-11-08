close
Fri Nov 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2019

St Paul’s, NCR win matches in Naya Nazimabad T10 cricket

Sports

November 8, 2019

KARACHI: St Paul’s School and NCR sealed victories on the first day of Naya Nazimabad Sports Gala Floodlight T-10 Cricket Tournament at Naya Nazimabad Cricket Ground here on Wednesday.

In the first game, St Paul’s School beat The Lyceum by 10 wickets. St Paul’s reached the target of 56 in 4.5 overs without a loss of wicket. Left handed opener Mirza Saad baig scored 48 not out off 20 balls with eight fours and two sixes.

In the other match, The City School PAF chapter scored 37-9 in 10 overs. NCR reached the target in 3.2 overs. Sharoz Siddiqui scored unbeaten 20 off 7 balls with two four and one six.

