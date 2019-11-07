AWTI, Monet ink accord for collaboration

Rawalpindi :Army Welfare Trust Investments (AWTI) Ltd. has signed an Exchange of Agreement for the launch of a mobile app with Monet, says a press release.

Muhammad Zeeshan Aziz, chief executive officer, Monet - Mobile Money Network, recently visited Islamabad, where he met Salman Haider Sheikh -CEO and management team of Army Welfare Trust Investments Ltd. to further cement their business ties.

A landmark achievement during this visit was Army Welfare Trust Investments signing an Exchange of Agreement (Mobile App launch) with Monet- Mobile Money Network. Monet, established in 2012, is a cards and Payment Services Provider (PSP) in mobile, branchless and alternate banking channels domain.

Army Welfare Trust Investments Ltd. is a non-banking finance company licensed by Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan to manage open and closed end funds and investment advisory services. The company with its experienced team of investment professionals serves an extensive client base of institutions, corporation’s endowments, high net worth individuals, pension funds and provident funds across the country. Salman Haider Sheikh speaking on the occasion highlighted that AWT Investments in its effort to expand its retail base across the country has opened physical branches and is now moving towards branchless investment solutions along with M-Commerce through Fintech solutions leading through innovative solutions for its clients across the country and abroad.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr Zeeshan briefed about mobile App Development process, testing phase and launch phase of the Mobile App. He explained that the user friendly application will enable android users to optimize investment solutions to grow their savings in multiple products online. The second phase of the mobile application will utilize Artificial Intelligence solutions to provide a savvier customer experience.