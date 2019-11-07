Tight security for Eid Milad

LAHORE:The inspector general of police, Punjab, directed the officers concerned to ensure security to sensitive processions and ceremonies of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) by utilising all available resources.

He directed all the RPOs and DPOs to personally monitor security arrangements and traffic management so that public could participate in the celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) without any fear.

During a meeting, Additional IG Operations Inam Ghani said total 62,274 officers and officials were being deputed for the security of 1,585 Mahfil-e-Milad and 2,363 processions in all districts of the province. As many as 187 walkthrough gates, 8,344 metal detectors and 2,654 CCTV cameras will also be used for the security of sensitive processions and Mahfil-e-Milad.