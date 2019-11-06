Chicken corn soup demand increases with onset of winter

Islamabad : Chicken corn soup is a sole winter delicacy whose demand increases as soon as the mercury takes a dip in twin cities. Several chicken corn soup vendors are seen in the market catering to people who love to indulge in this winter delicacy.

Huge rush of customers can be witnessed on these stalls as people love to have soup in the evenings with their families. The bakeries of twin cities also keep an extra stall to make soup and offer soups in disposal cups or ceramic bowls. Many people buy a temporary place in main points in the market where they sell a variety of soups in winter.

Chicken soup and chicken corn soups have different stalls and both are offered with or without boiled egg and with different sauces according to the taste and preference of people.

There is no fixed price for the soup as the medium cup ranges from Rs60 to 120. While taking to Ashraf Khan, a stall owner said that he is contented with his daily sale as he makes around Rs12,000 to Rs15,000 daily. He makes a big container of soup daily and starts selling it the evening and it is all consumed till midnight.

Mohammad Zubair who has a soup vendor said that with the start of winter, there is a huge demand for chicken soups, chicken ‘yakhni’ and hot and sour soup, that are equally delicious and famous its taste. People come from far away places to get his ‘yakhni’ and chicken corn soup who has a stall in a local market.