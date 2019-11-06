close
Wed Nov 06, 2019
November 6, 2019

Hazrat Mian Mir Urs begins

Lahore

A
APP
November 6, 2019

LAHORE:The annual two-day Urs celebrations of Hazrat Mian Mir Sahib began at his shrine at Dharampura here on Tuesday.

Punjab Minister for Religious Affairs and Auqaf Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah inaugurated the celebrations by laying traditional chador on the shrine of the great saint. Secretary Auqaf Punjab Muhammad Mehmood, DG Auqaf Dr Tahir Raza Bokhari and other officials were present on the occasion.

The Auqaf Department has allocated Rs 612,000 for ''langar'' (free meals) during the Urs. Mehfil-e-Samaa will be held at the shrine in which renowned Qawwals would entertain the audience. The Auqaf department has made foolproof security arrangements for the devotees.

Our correspondent adds: Police have issued the security plan for the Urs of Hazrat Mian Mir. One SP, three DSPs, seven inspectors, 72 upper subordinates and over 300 officials will perform duty on the occasion the Urs.

