War course team meets CM

A delegation of 230 participants of the National Security and War Course 2020, led by Chief Instructor National Defence University Major General Inayat Hussain met Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the CM House on Tuesday.

The CM welcomed the participants and highlighting the investment opportunities in Sindh. He shared the success of the Thar coal power project which had enabled the production of 660 megawatts of coal-fired power.

The meeting was also attended by Home Secretary Kazi Kabir, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Kaleem Imam, Finance Secretary Hassan Naqvi and others. The IGP gave a presentation to the delegation on composition of the police force, law and order and reforms being introduced to curb crime in the province. The police chief provided an overview of the Sindh police, their challenges and achievements. The IGP also highlighted the improved law and order situation particularly in Karachi in the recent years.

A briefing on the financial position of the government of Sindh was provided by the finance secretary. It was followed by a briefing on health, education and planning and development of the province. The presentations were followed by a question and answer session, during which the CM replied to the queries of the delegation.