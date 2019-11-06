‘PM seems to have taken U-turn on promise to install desalination plant in Karachi’

Sindh Environment and Law Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said it seems that Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a U-turn on his commitment to install a seawater desalination plant on the shoreline of Karachi to overcome the serious issue of scarcity of potable water in Karachi.

Talking to journalists here on Tuesday, Wahab who also acts as the spokesman for the Sindh government, said that Khan had not fulfilled the promises he made with the people of the city.

He recalled that both the president of Pakistan and the PM had promised to install a desalination plant on the shoreline of the city. He said the Rs162 billion development package announced for Karachi by the PM was yet to materialise.

The adviser stated that the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit Service for the people of the city was yet to materialise whose promise had also been made by the federal government.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf being the ruling party of the country had completely failed to deliver to the masses as it did nothing except making promises and taking U-turns.

Wahab informed the journalists that the Sindh government’s project to revamp the Dhabeji Pumping Station of the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board had been completed at cost of Rs1.5 billion.

He said the project had increased the capacity of the Dhabeji Pumping Station from 65 million gallons daily to 100 MGD with the installation of new machinery.

He added that the project would be formally inaugurated on 15th November. He said that the Sindh government had donated some 20 big pumps to the relevant organisations to improve the working of the sewerage system in the city and the number of such pumps in Karachi had increased to 38.

He said all legal impediments had been removed in making fully functional the Safety City project to overcome the issue of street crime in Karachi.