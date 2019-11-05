close
Tue Nov 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2019

Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan

National

MIRANSHAH: Two personnel of the security forces were martyred and two others sustained injuries in separate explosions caused by improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in North Waziristan tribal district on Monday. In one incident, the bomb disposal team of the security forces was attacked with an IED in Sharaqkhel area in Mir Ali subdivision. As a result of the explosion, Sepoy Ansar Mehdi and Sepoy Shafqat were martyred while Havaldar Rashid Murtaza was injured. In another incident, an IED planted by suspected militants went off at Manzarkhel area of Dattakhel tehsil. The blast caused injuries to Sepoy Sajid. Soon after the incidents, the security forces cordoned off the area and carried out search operation. Meanwhile, Faizullah, an alleged militant belonging to a proscribed organisation, was attacked with a remote-controlled bomb but he escaped unhurt.

