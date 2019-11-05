Workers convention in Uch: PPP CEC to decide on joining dharna or not, says Bilawal

BAHAWALPUR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday sought consent of the party workers for joining the sit-in in Islamabad or not, and they approved of the idea by raising their hands. Addressing the PPP workers convention in historic town of Uch Sharif, he said he would present the suggestion about participation in the dharna before the central executive committee (CEC) of the party.

Bilawal said he was the first parliamentarian who had termed Imran Khan a “selected prime minister” on the assembly floor and now the entire country was confirming it and admitting that he was incompetent, inefficient and selected.

While recounting the miseries which Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had given to the poor, the PPP chairman said Imran Khan cussed great discomfort to the poor and provided relief only to the rich.

Referring to the government’s media policy, he said the ‘selected’ prime minister was trying to suppress the freedom of media in a bid to hide truth from the people of Pakistan. He said Imran Khan had miserably failed to live up to his promises, made during his election campaign, like providing 10 million jobs and five million housing units.

The PPP chief pledged that his party would stand with the media to protect its freedom. He said Imran Khan was a puppet prime minister, who had compromised sovereignty of the country and the integrity of Kashmir. He blamed that Imran Khan was pursuing the agenda of International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Bilawal challenged the PTI government to share even a single step taken by it for welfare of common man during the 15 months of its tenure.

He congratulated the PPP workers for attending the gathering in Uch Sharif in large numbers, and the warm reception given to him in the city. He congratulated former PPP MNA Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gillani for arranging the public meeting in Uch Sharif.

Earlier, former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani and former governor Punjab Syed Ahmad Mehmood also addressed the convention.

Bilawal also visited the shrine of Sufi saint Hazrat Syed Jalaluddin Surkhposh Bukhari and laid Chador on the grave. He witnessed the historic Islamic relics saved by Sajjada Nasheen Syed Zumurd Hussain Bukhari.