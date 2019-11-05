Railways gear up for National Games

LAHORE: The training camps of the railways team are underway with hectic activity in every sport, the department is taking part in the 33rd National Games.

The games are to be held in Peshawar from November 10 and railways in full strength taking part in it. On Monday, general manager railways Shahid Aziz visited the camps of the Railway players and inspected the facilities and their training regimen at the railways stadium.