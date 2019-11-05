Shahid Khaqan Abbasi shifted to hospital

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been shifted to a private hospital from Adiala Jail.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz veteran is in custody in connection with a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiry into LNG scandal.

The politician was moved to a private hospital located in Sector H-8 where he is expected to undergo a surgery.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for medical check-up after his health condition deteriorated on Saturday.