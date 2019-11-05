Police ordered to adopt modern parameters

LAHORE:Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Arif Nawaz Khan has said different challenges faced by the police can be countered effectively only by showing honesty, commitment and doing hard work by all ASPs and keeping a close coordination with citizens and utilising all their professional and mental capabilities to protect wealth and lives of people.

He said that it is the top priority of an officer to seek better performance and output from his subordinates, therefore, the force should be dealt with politeness, soft behaviour and better attitude by their officers so that the force may ensure timely and immediate steps for resolving the issues of people with full sense of responsibility and commitment.

He said young officers should prefer challenging positions at the start of their career so that

they may be groomed in better ways and also face professional hurdles and ups and downs in the service.

The IG expressed these views during a meeting with ASPs who paid a visit to Central Police Office here on Monday. While answering to queries asked by the ASPs, the IGP said that Punjab police are paying special attention to public service delivery despite maintaining supremacy of law in society so all ASPs should prepare themselves for helping the hapless, aggrieved and poor citizens under the vision of Open Door Policy so that the prestige of the department may be enhanced.

The IGP said: “Police service is a noble profession by which we can make our eternal life beautiful after helping out the aggrieved citizens whereas this service is also full of challenges and dangers therefore all officers should ensure to be the protectors of public with the help of dutifulness and honesty.”

He said that for elimination of crimes from society, police officers should be well aware of modern technology and modern policing parameters therefore they should continue modern training courses along with enhancing their efficiency with the passage of time and perform their assigned duties within the limits of law no matter wherever they are appointed.

The trainee officers visited 8787 IGP complaint centre, monitoring and control room and other branches and got to know about detailed situation of law and order and challenges in the Punjab. DIG headquarters Syed Khurram Ali was also present on the occasion.