Healthy lifestyle vital to avert diabetes, say experts

LAHORE:The medical experts have expressed concern over rapid increase in diabetes as approximately 35 million people are suffering from diabetes in Pakistan.

They were speaking at a seminar on “Diabetes and its Prevention” held here in a hotel under the aegis of Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (MKRMS) - Jang Group of Newspapers, in collaboration with Ferozesons Laboratories in connection with World Diabetes Day.

Usman Khalid Waheed, CEO Ferozesons Laboratories Ltd, in his opening remarks, said that approximately 420 million people are suffering from diabetes all over the world and nearly 8 million people succumb to this disease. He said that once person contracts diabetes then he or she has to live with it for life, adding that it affects hearing and eyesight. “The obesity is increasing in Pakistan, which is one of the major reasons of diabetes,” he said, adding that precautionary measures must be adopted to prevent diabetes.

Prof Dr Irshad Hussain Qureshi, Dean of Medicine KEMU and Faculty of Medicine CPSP, said that sugar had turned into an epidemic, which would increase up to threefold in the next few years if urgent measures were not taken to prevent this disease. “The disease is growing in Pakistan faster than in most of the European countries, whose basic reason is sedentary lifestyle among the people,” he said, adding that, in European countries, fast food outlets were not allowed to be opened near schools.

In Pakistan, he said that every third Pakistan was dealing with complications of diabetes, but the diagnosis and treatment have also made advancements for prevention, control and treatment of diabetes. He said that about 33 percent of patients don’t know about their disease, which is hampering early diagnosis and treatment of the disease before complications. “‘Prevention is better than cure’ should be take home message of this seminar,” he added.

Prof Dr Saqib Shafi, Chief Executive PIC, urged the people to drink cow, goat and she-camel milk, which is less-cream milk than of a buffalo. “The buffalo milk is beneficial for athletes and physically active people,” he said, adding that exercise and games must be included in our lifestyles to ward off diseases. Prof Dr Khurshid A Khan, President Pakistan Endocrine Society, said that every fifth person was suffering from diabetes, which can be avoided through healthy lifestyle. He said that the people must avoid oily and fried food, and include fruits and vegetables in their lives along with daily exercise. He said that obesity was a major reason of diabetes, saying that men having waste size above 35 inches and women having waste size above 31 inches become vulnerable to contracting diabetes.

Prof Dr Rashid Zia, ENT Specialist, advised people to use high fiber diet besides including apple and milk in daily diet. He said the people must stay away from stress. He advised people to avoid cousin marriage. Dr Tariq Mahmood Mian, Pakistan Academy of Family Physicians, said that the chances of contracting diabetes increased after the age of 40 years; therefore, sugar must be tested every now and then. Dr Imran Hasan, Associate Professor of Medicine LGH, stressed to regularly check their sugar. “Those diabetic patients, who do not check their diabetes, face difficulties in treatment of their disease,” he added.

Basit Hameed, Head of Business Unit Ferozesons Laboratories Ltd, gave concluding remarks, while MKRMS Chairman Wasif Nagi conducted the seminar. Khaleeq Hamid recited verses from Holy Quran and Na’at-e-Rasool (PBUH).