Kartarpur Corridor a gift to Sikhs from Pakistan: governor

KARTARPUR: Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said Gurdwara Sahib, Kartarpur is a gift for the Sikh community across the globe by Pakistan and hoped that the project could bring the two neighbouring states closer.

The governor said this while talking to Indian Sikh Yatrees and addressing the media during his visit to Gurdwara Sahib, Kartarpur and Pak-India Zero line at Kartarpur border here on Monday.

Punjab Minister for Auqaf Saeedul Hassan Shah, Project Director, Kartarpur Project, Brigadier Atif Majeed, Deputy Commissioner Narowal Dr Waheed Asgher, Kamran Lashari, local leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf were present.

A large number of Sikh Yatrees from different cities of India, Canada and England were present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Ch Sarwar said that despite propaganda and other tactics used by the Indian government, Pakistan had completed Kartarpur Corridor project within the stipulated period of time and stated that 5,000 Sikh Yatrees from India could visit here daily after inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor project by Prime Minister Imran Khan on November 9.

He said the Indian community across the world was praising the Pakistani government over the completion of this project which was a gift for them from Pakistan.

Lauding Brig Atif Majeed and Frontier Works Organization as well as other officials for their all out efforts to facilitate the visitors, the governor stated they all deserved praise for their dedication to their duties. He said that owing to Pakistan’s clear and principled stance, India has also completed this project on its side. The governor along with Sikh Yatrees also installed gold made "Palki" at Gurdwara Sahib, whereas officials concerned including Project Directed Kartarpur Corridor Brig Atif Majeed and DC Narowal Dr Waheed Asghar briefed the governor about various arrangements.

Ch Sarwar also inspected Immigration Shuttle Service besides other facilities for Sikh pilgrims during the visit. He said tensions between India and Pakistan prevailed due to current situation in Kashmir, adding that Kashmir issue should be resolved through dialogue not war.

However, he said: “If India had the intention to impose war against us, Pakistan would give it a befitting response.” Responding to a question about the Azadi March and sit-in against the government, he said JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman’s representatives had signed an agreement with the government before Azadi march but now they were deviating from it.

Despite this, he said the government had no objection if they wanted to stage and continue their sit-in but warned that no one would be allowed to take law into one’s hands and create unrest in the country.

He asserted that the elements who wanted to create unrest in the country would be defeated. To another question, he said the government has no link with the cases of National Accountability Bureau against opposition.

Meanwhile, the Sikh Yatrees paid tremendous tribute to the Pakistani government and the officials for the arrangements made for them at Kartarpur. A large number of Sikh Yatrees also met the governor and made selfies with him besides lauding his role in facilitating them. This is noteworthy that Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor project on November 9 in which noted figures from India are also expected.