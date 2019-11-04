If govt does not correct its direction...: Democratic forces to be forced to take undemocratic steps, says Bilawal

By Desk news

BAHAWALPUR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Sunday that the democratic forces would be forced to take undemocratic steps if the government did not correct its direction.

He hinted at his party joining the Azadi March dharna (sit-in) in Islamabad.

Talking to the media at Victoria Hospital here after inquiring after those injured in Rahim Yar Khan train fire, he said that his party was not part of any sit-in protest. "However, if the PPP's core committee decides that we must participate in the dharna, we can think over it," he added. Bilawal also clarified Maulana Fazlur Rehman's statement by saying that the JUI-F chief did not threaten the prime minister with his arrest. "He simply meant that the emotions of the people were such that they wanted to arrest the prime minister," he said.

During his visit to Bahawal Victoria Hospital and inquiring after the injured persons, the PPP chairman demanded immediate resignation from Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid in the wake of Tezgam Express inferno tragedy. He said Imran Khan used to demand the resignation of the railways minister during the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) tenure whenever any train incident occurred.

Criticising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s Kashmir policy, Bilawal said the incompetent prime minister always claimed that he was the ambassador of Kashmiri people and was presenting their case at international diplomatic front; however he had done nothing yet for the Kashmir cause.

The PPP chairperson said he admitted the significance of the Kartarpur Corridor and relationship with the Sikh community. However, he added, Kashmir was top priority at the diplomatic agenda of Pakistan.

Referring to criticism of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Ameer Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Bilawal said it was Imran Khan indulged in destabilisation of a democratic setup in the past. He said Imran Khan could, in no way, stop the Azadi March of JUI-F led opposition parties. He claimed that the incompetent PTI government’s economic policies resulted in economic chaos in the country, inflation and unrest among traders.

Bilawal said the PPP was top political party of the country and its struggle aimed at restoring supremacy of the parliament. He said the ‘selected’ government had locked doors of the parliament.

During the Bahawalpur visit, he was accompanied by former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani and former governor Punjab and PPP south Punjab President Makhdoom Ahmad Mehmood.

He would address a workers convention in Uch Sharif on Monday. He would also visit the shrine of great Sufi saint Hazrat Syed Jalaluddin Surkhposh Bukhari and meet Sajjada Nasheen Makhdoom Syed Zumurd Hussain Bukhari.

Agencies add: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said the Rahim Yar Khan train tragedy was not the first incident of its kind, adding that such incidents should be investigated thoroughly. He expressed concerns over treatment of the injured people and said it was the government responsibility to help the victims of Tezgam fire incident. The Punjab government should fulfil its responsibility.