Passengers protest lackof facilitiesin train

LAHORE:Passengers of Shalimar Express delayed the train for hours after they gathered on the tracks of the Lahore Railway Station on Sunday morning.

They demanded better facilities during their travel. The passengers of bogey numbers 2, 4, 7 and 9 of the economy class said that there were no proper arrangements of seating, lights or fans in their compartments. “We will not leave till they improve the condition of the bogies,” a protesting passenger said. The Shalimar Express which runs between Lahore and Karachi was scheduled to leave at 6am. A team from the Pakistan Railways reached the spot and held negotiations with the protesters.