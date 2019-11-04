close
Mon Nov 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
N
NNI
November 4, 2019

Passengers protest lackof facilitiesin train

Lahore

N
NNI
November 4, 2019

LAHORE:Passengers of Shalimar Express delayed the train for hours after they gathered on the tracks of the Lahore Railway Station on Sunday morning.

They demanded better facilities during their travel. The passengers of bogey numbers 2, 4, 7 and 9 of the economy class said that there were no proper arrangements of seating, lights or fans in their compartments. “We will not leave till they improve the condition of the bogies,” a protesting passenger said. The Shalimar Express which runs between Lahore and Karachi was scheduled to leave at 6am. A team from the Pakistan Railways reached the spot and held negotiations with the protesters.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore