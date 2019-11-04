Pak Embassy in Kabul stops operation

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Sunday summoned the Afghan chargé d'affaires in Islamabad to protest the "harassment" over the past two days of the staff of the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul and its sub-missions. Later in the day, a notification was issued by the embassy stating its decision to halt operations.

"Owing to security reasons, Consular Section of the Embassy of Pakistan, Kabul will be closed from tomorrow, Monday, November 4, until further intimation," said the press release. According to a statement issued by the FO Spokesperson, Dr Muhammad Faisal, "serious concerns" were conveyed over the safety and security of the diplomatic personnel working at the embassy.

"The Afghan chargé d'affaires was informed that the officers and staff of the Embassy of Pakistan were being harassed over the past two days. They were obstructed on the roads and the embassy vehicles were also hit by motorcycles while going towards the embassy," said the statement.

The chargé d'affaires was reminded of the Afghanistan government’s responsibility, as a party to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Privileges and Immunities 1961, of ensuring "safety, security and freedom of movement to all members of the Mission." The chargé d'affaires was reminded that being party to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Privileges and Immunities 1961, it is the responsibility of the Government of Afghanistan to ensure safety, security and freedom of movement to all members of the Mission.

He was asked to allay Pakistan's concerns with Afghan authorities and to urge them "to immediately investigate these security violations and harassment incidents".

It was also requested that a report in this regard be shared with Pakistan and that measures are taken to guard against the recurrence of such incidents in future.